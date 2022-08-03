SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

In the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVIE LEE CHAPMAN, DECEASED

NO. 2015-N0147

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: Marvin Chapman

You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the above styled suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner(s), to close the Estate of Davie Lee Chapman.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on the 8th day of April 2022 in the Courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are required to file an answer or other pleading , but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 7th day of February 2022.

CHANCERY CLERK of

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Publish Dates: February 16,

February 23 & March 2