SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on December 4, 2007, Jack and Betty Cates, a married couple, executed a Deed of Trust to Tim Williams, Trustee for the benefit of 21st Mortgage Corporation, as recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, in Book 315 at Page 264, reference to which is hereby made; and,

WHEREAS, said 21st Mortgage Corporation, under the power granted to it in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated January 21, 2022, duly spread upon the record and recorded in Book 468 at Page 372, in the office of the Chancery Clerk aforesaid, did substitute the undersigned Marc K. McKay in the place and stead of the original Trustee and of any other Substituted Trustee;

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the Trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Marc K. McKay being the Substituted Trustee, do hereby give notice that on March 15, 2022, between 11:00 o'clock a.m. and 4:00 o'clock p.m., being the legal hours of sale, I will proceed to sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, at the North Front Steps of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, State of Mississippi, the following real property described and conveyed in said Deed of Trust, lying and being situated in Newton County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Begin at the SE corner of SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 31, T6N, R12E, Newton County, Mississippi, thence run N 147.3 feet to a point; thence run N 87° E, 29.6 feet to a point; thence run North 1° 45' E, 105.5 feet to a point; thence N 03° 15' E, 100 feet; thence N 02° 45' E, 100.0 feet; thence N 03° 00' E, 100.0 feet; thence N 02° 30' E, 100.0 feet; thence N 01° 00' E, 100.0 feet; thence N 05° 00' W, 100.0 feet; thence N 10° 00' W, 100.0 feet; thence N 11° 20' W, 100.0 feet; thence N 14° 00' W, 70.0 feet; thence N 03° 45' W, 100.0 feet; thence N 08° 45' W, 100.0 feet; thence N 14°30' W, 100.0 feet; thence N 18° 50' W, 75.0 feet; thence S 81° 15' W, 100.0 feet; thence S 80° 15' W, 100.0 feet; thence S 79° 45' W, 100.0 feet; thence S 82° W, 51.28 feet to a point; thence S 01°25'45" W, 952.96 feet to a point; thence S 2°30'W, 142 feet; thence 02°30' W, 210 feet; thence N 87° E, 465.4 feet to the point of beginning, said property being situated in the NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 and SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 31, T6N, R12E.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

And, commence at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 31, T6N, R12E, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence North 147.3 feet; thence S 87°00'W, 450.4 feet to the point of beginning. Thence S 02°00' E, 177.3 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of the Poplar Springs Public Road; thence N 63°15' W, 32.0 feet along said right-of-way line, thence N 02°00'E, 162.0 feet; thence N 87°00'E, 15.0 feet to the point of beginning. The Property described herein is situated in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 31, T6N, R12E, and in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 6, T5N, R12E, Newton County, Mississippi, and contains 0.9 acre, more or less.

INDEXING INSTRUCTIONS: PART OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4, SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4, and SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4, SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

AND ALSO:

1998 Chandeleur Manufactured Home, 3201-4B2 Model, 80X32 and having Serial Number: CH2AL05277A/B

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 9th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Marc K. McKay

MARC K. MCKAY

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Marc K. McKay

MCKAY LAWLER FRANKLIN

& FOREMAN, PLLC

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 2488

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158-2488

(601) 572-8778

POSTED: February 10, 2022

PUBLISH DATES: February 16, February 23, March 2 & March 9, 2022