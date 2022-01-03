Public Hearing Notice for

a Proposed Supervisor

Redistricting Plan for

Newton County, Mississippi

Notice is hereby given that the Newton County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on February 28, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. in the Boardroom of the Newton County Board of Supervisors in the Newton County Courthouse. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comments regarding a proposed “REDISTRICTING PLAN TO REDRAW THE SUPERVISORS DISTRICT LINES OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE 2020 CENSUS RESULTS”. This Public Hearing is being held for the specific purpose of informing the public of the proposed redistricting plan and to offer the opportunity for the inspection of the plan, the redistricting map and the supporting documentation. The proposed Supervisor’s Redistricting Plan may be viewed at the Newton County Courthouse, County Administrator’s Office, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday through Friday). Written comments can be mailed to Newton County Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 68, Decatur, Mississippi, 39327. Written comments received by the Supervisors prior to the Public Hearing date will be acknowledged and shall become a part of the public record. All comments shall be available for public inspection.

PUBLISH: February 16, 2022

& February 23, 2022