ADVERTISEMENT FOR

CLAY GRAVEL BIDS

Pursuant to order passed by the Board of Supervisors of Newton County, Mississippi, during the February 17, 2022, meeting, sealed bids will be received by the said Board of Supervisors until 9:00 a.m. March 17, 2022, the same to be sealed and filed with the Clerk of this Board for selling and furnishing to Newton County and its Supervisor’s Districts, materials and supplies for the period ending December 31, 2022, as follows:

Clay gravel to be picked at the yard/pit

Bids will be considered as offered for all or part of the above-mentioned service. Bids will be for the period March 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved by the Board of Supervisors. All bids shall be marked “Sealed Bid” with note of the bid item on the outside of the envelope. Bids should be submitted through the Chancery Clerk’s Office, Newton County Courthouse, P.O. Box 68, 92 W Broad St., Decatur, MS 39327.

Published by order of the Board of Supervisors on the 17th day of February 2022.

George T. Hayes, Jr.

Chancery Clerk

Publish Dates:

February 23 & March 2