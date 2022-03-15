IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

RITA SCOTT HILL, DECEASED

NO. 2017-NO276

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Latasha Martinez

Address Unknown

You have been named as an interested party in the Final Accounting, Petition to Close Estate and for Discharge of Administratrix filed in this Court by Steely Hill, Administratrix, of the estate of Rita Scott Hill, deceased. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of April, 2022 in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered for the things requested in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 11th day of February, 2022.

/s/ George Hayes

GEORGE HAYES

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, MS

BY:/s/Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: February 23, March 2 & March 9, 2022