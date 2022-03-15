REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Town of Hickory is seeking sealed bids for the sale and removal of baseball field bleachers. All bids must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 5, 2022 in the Town Hall office, 180 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 10, Hickory, MS 39332. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the town court room. Bids received after this date and time will be returned unopened to the bidder. Each submitted bid should be in a sealed envelope marked, Town of Hickory, Submission: Sale of Ball Field Bleachers. If mailed, the bid submission should be in a similarly marked separate sealed envelope to protect against the bid being opened in error. For more details, contact Hickory Town Hall at 601-646-2211.
Publish Dates: February 23,
March 2 & March 9, 2022