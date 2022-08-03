Notice for Early Public

Review of a Proposal

to Support Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of Union, Mississippi, proposes to undertake the following:

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Town of Union proposes to replace existing water lines with new larger lines. They are requesting Federal Funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, in order to meet the needs of the community. This site is located within the community’s designated Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA).

This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 SFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain.

The proposed project is located within the community’s Special Flood Hazard Area in the Town of Union that is located in a floodplain. The existing water treatment facility will be improved, and no other structures will be affected or altered as a result of these actions.

Alternatives considered by the Town were:

(1) Proceeding with the project as described above;

(2) Taking no action to address the problem; and

(3) Relocating the water lines.

This notice with a request for comment was mailed to the regional office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state office of Environmental Protection.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting: Kawana McCary, Administrative Assistant, East Central Planning and Development District, at 601-683-2007.

Written comments must be received by Town of Union at the following address on or before March 17, 2022, Town of Union, P. O. Box 499, Newton, 39345, Attention: Honorable Brad Capps, Mayor.

Publish Date: March 2, 2022