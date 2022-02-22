SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF Newton

WHEREAS, on the 22nd day of November, 2006, Tonya Rena Sims, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto William H. Glover, Jr, Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi in Trust Book 303 at Page 74; and

WHEREAS, on the 4 day of November, 2008, Wells Fargo Bank, NA, assigned said Deed of Trust unto Citibank, N.A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset-Backed Securities 2007-2, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Trust Book 324 at Page 584; and

WHEREAS, on the 4th day of November, 2008 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Emily Kaye Courteau as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Trust Book 325 at Page 208; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 23rd day of March, 2022, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the North front door of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

All of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 10, Township 7 North, Range 11 East, Lying and being South of the Crossroad Public Road as the same now runs, being 1 1/2 acres, more or less.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 23rd day of February, 2022.

Emily Kaye Courteau

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020

adp/F08-2990

PUBLISH: March 2,

March 9 & March 16