IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JERUSHA JANE WALKER, DECEASED

NO. 22-CV-24

JOHNNIE L. PETERS, EXECUTRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 4th day of March, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Jerusha Jane Walker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Johnnie L. Peters

JOHNNIE L. PETERS

Executrix of the Estate of

Jerusha Jane Walker, Deceased

Publish Dates: March 9,

March 16 & March 23, 2022