Public Hearing Notice for a Proposed Vote by the Town of Decatur Board of Aldermen to Opt Out of Allowing the Cultivating, Processing, and/or Sale/Distribution of Medical Marijuana in

Decatur, Mississippi

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Decatur Board of Aldermen will hold a Public Hearing on April 5, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. in the Boardroom in Town Hall. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comments regarding a proposed “VOTE BY THE TOWN OF DECATUR BOARD OF ALDERMEN TO OPT OUT OF ALLOWING THE CULTIVATING, PROCESSING, AND/OR SALE/DISTRIBUTION OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN DECATUR, MISSISSIPPI”. Written comments can be mailed to Town of Decatur Board of Aldermen, P.O. Box 307, Decatur, Mississippi, 39327. Written comments received by the Aldermen prior to the Public Hearing date will be acknowledged and shall become a part of the public record. All comments shall be available for public inspection.

Publish Dates: March 9

& March 16, 2022