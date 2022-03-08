IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TINA TOLBERT

PLAINTIFF

VS.

CAUSE NO. 21-CV-58

LINDSEY RASBERRY

DEFENDANTS

AND CIRO GALVEZ

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: CIRO GALVEZ

4170 E Hwy 50

Garden City, Kansas 67846

You have been made a Respondent in the suit in this Court by Petitioner, Tina Tolbert seeking custody and related relief.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint for Custody and Other Relief on the 15th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the things requested and demanded in the Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 3rd day of March, 2022.

/s/George Hayes

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MS

BY:/s/Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: March 9,

March 16 & March 23, 2022