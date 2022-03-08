Public Hearing Notice for a Proposed Vote by the Newton County Board of Supervisors to Opt Out of Allowing the Cultivating, Processing, and/or Sale/Distribution of Medical Marijuana in Newton County, Mississippi

Notice is hereby given that the Newton County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on March 17, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. in the Boardroom of the Newton County Board of Supervisors in the Newton County Courthouse. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comments regarding a proposed “VOTE BY THE NEWTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO OPT OUT OF ALLOWING THE CULTIVATING, PROCESSING, AND/OR SALE/DISTRIBUTION OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN NEWTON COUNTY”. Written comments can be mailed to Newton County Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 68, Decatur, Mississippi, 39327. Written comments received by the Supervisors prior to the Public Hearing date will be acknowledged and shall become a part of the public record. All comments shall be available for public inspection.

PUBLISH: March 9

& March 16, 2022