IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF CLARA R. HENDERSON
DECEASED CASE NO. 22-CV-28
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 9th day of March, 2022, by the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Clara R. Henderson, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for administration and registration according to law within (90) days from the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.
SO NOTICED, this the 9th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Sarah H. McMullin
SARAH H. McMULLIN
EXECUTRIX
MATTHEW B. ALLISTON
MBN 102641
P.O. Box 1682
Brandon, MS 39043
(601) 326-2662
Publish Dates: March 16,
March 23 & March 30