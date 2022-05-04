IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF CLARA R. HENDERSON

DECEASED CASE NO. 22-CV-28

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 9th day of March, 2022, by the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Clara R. Henderson, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for administration and registration according to law within (90) days from the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.

SO NOTICED, this the 9th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Sarah H. McMullin

SARAH H. McMULLIN

EXECUTRIX

MATTHEW B. ALLISTON

MBN 102641

P.O. Box 1682

Brandon, MS 39043

(601) 326-2662

Publish Dates: March 16,

March 23 & March 30