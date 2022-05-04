IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

QUICKEN LOANS, LLC FKA QUICKEN LOANS INC., Plaintiff

v.

CHARLES B. EVANS AKA CHARLES BRYAN EVANS, LUANN GREER, JEFF JOHNSON, RHONDA GETHING, TONYA W. WHITTINGTON, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DONNA RAE MUNDAY JOHNSON, AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD G. JOHNSON

Defendants.

CIVIL ACTION FILE

NO. 21-CV-51

ALIAS RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: All Unknown Heirs of Ronald G. Johnson

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by QUICKEN LOANS, LLC FKA QUICKEN LOANS, INC, Plaintiff, seeking Complaint for Reformation, Declaratory Judgment and Equitable Relief regarding property located at 312 Seventh Street, Decatur, Mississippi. The Defendants other than you in this action are Charles B. Evans AKA Charles Bryan Evans, Luann Greer, Jeff Johnson, Rhonda Gething, Tonya W. Whittington and All Unknown Heirs of Donna Rae Munday Johnson.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Complaint filed against you in this action 9:00am on the 22nd day of April, 2021 in the Courtroom of the Jasper County Courthouse, 27 W 8th Avenue, Bay Springs, Mississippi, 39422. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire, however you must file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 7th day of March 2022.

George Hayes

Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi

By: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: March 16,

March 23 & March 30, 2022