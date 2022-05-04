NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CAUSE NO. 21-cv-00018-RML

Letters Testamentary having been issued on the 22nd day of FEBRUARY, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the estate of JESSIE I. ROBINSON, Cause No. 21-cv-00018-RML notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 23rd day of FEBRUARY, 2022.

CAROLYN L. ROBINSON

Executrix

Publish: March 16, March 23

& March 30, 2022