Mississippi Regional Housing Authority

PUBLIC NOTICE TO RENTERS

Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V in Newton will resume taking pre-applications for rental assistance for the Housing Choice Voucher program for all counties beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022. This Waiting List will remain open until such time this Authority deems it necessary to close this Waiting List. Pre-Applications will be taken on-line at https://mrha5s9.housingmanager.com. Also, you may apply at Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V Newton, MS office during normal business hours. Applicants must provide:

The name (as listed on the Social Security card) of everyone who will live with them in the assisted unit.

The Social Security number for all household members.

The date of birth for all household members.

Income information for all household members.

Also, we prefer that everyone provide us with an e-mail address if possible.

Persons with disabilities will be given reasonable accommodations upon request, so that they may have full access and utilize the housing programs and related services offered by Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V. Upon request, you may also receive information in an alternate format for all reasonable accommodations.

The purpose of this program is to assist low-income housing families in renting decent, safe and affordable housing.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY