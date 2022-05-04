HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION
DEADLINE TO FILE IS April 1st, 2022
FOR NEW HOMEOWNERS OR ANYONE WHO HAS HAD A CHANGE IN HOMESTEAD STATUS
When to file an updated
Homestead Exemption:
• If you sell part of your land
• If you purchased more land
• If you or your spouse became 65 in 2021
• If you or your spouse became disabled
• If your marital status changed
• If you bought a new home
• If you are filing for the first time
• If a spouse died
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
• You must be a legal resident of Mississippi
• You must own and occupy the property as of
January 1st of the year you file
• You must comply with the Mississippi income tax requirements
Please bring with you:
• Social Security number(s) of owner and spouse
• Tag numbers of all vehicles you own
• Previous owner's name
• Purchase price of property
• Amount of down payment
• If over 65 or 100% disabled, you will need to bring proof.
The Newton County Tax Assessor’s office is open 8-5 Monday-Friday for you to come file your Homestead Exemption.
Residents applying for
homestead MUST live on their property and have
their licensed motor vehicles housed there. If you have had no changes, you do
not need to reapply. Your
homestead will be renewed
automatically. If you need
to file but you are unable
to come into the Tax Office by the deadline, or if you have questions pertaining
to homestead exemption
or any other tax matter, please call me.
I appreciate the opportunity of serving you.
MAY BENDER - 601-635-2517
Newton County Tax Assessor & Collector