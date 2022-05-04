HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION

DEADLINE TO FILE IS April 1st, 2022

FOR NEW HOMEOWNERS OR ANYONE WHO HAS HAD A CHANGE IN HOMESTEAD STATUS

When to file an updated

Homestead Exemption:

• If you sell part of your land

• If you purchased more land

• If you or your spouse became 65 in 2021

• If you or your spouse became disabled

• If your marital status changed

• If you bought a new home

• If you are filing for the first time

• If a spouse died

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

• You must be a legal resident of Mississippi

• You must own and occupy the property as of

January 1st of the year you file

• You must comply with the Mississippi income tax requirements

Please bring with you:

• Social Security number(s) of owner and spouse

• Tag numbers of all vehicles you own

• Previous owner's name

• Purchase price of property

• Amount of down payment

• If over 65 or 100% disabled, you will need to bring proof.

The Newton County Tax Assessor’s office is open 8-5 Monday-Friday for you to come file your Homestead Exemption.

Residents applying for

homestead MUST live on their property and have

their licensed motor vehicles housed there. If you have had no changes, you do

not need to reapply. Your

homestead will be renewed

automatically. If you need

to file but you are unable

to come into the Tax Office by the deadline, or if you have questions pertaining

to homestead exemption

or any other tax matter, please call me.

I appreciate the opportunity of serving you.

MAY BENDER - 601-635-2517

Newton County Tax Assessor & Collector