PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF NEWTON

A Public Hearing on the issue of the Medical Marijuana Act and whether the City should allow medical marijuana businesses within the City of Newton will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Newton City Hall.

All interested citizens in the City of Newton will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments on the allowance of medical marijuana businesses within the City of Newton.

Charlene Evans, City Clerk

Publish Dates: March 23

& March 30, 2022