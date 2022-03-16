PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR SPECIAL EXCEPTION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing before the BUILDING INSPECTOR of the City of Newton, Mississippi will be held on April 8, 2022 10:00 A.M. at the City Hall in Newton, Mississippi for the purpose of hearing the application of K’Iesha Beason for a Mobile Home on: Special Exception under Ordinance A-79 of said Municipality concerning the placement of a Mobile Home:

Start at the Southeast corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 26, Township 6 North, 86 degrees 30 minutes West 374.5 feet; thence North

03 degrees 30 minutes East, 132.5 feet to the point of beginning: Thence

West, 107 feet; thence South 03 degrees 30 minutes west, 105 feet to the

Point of beginning. The above described property being situated in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of the said Section 26, and contains 0.25 acre, more or less.

All interested persons are hereby notified that they may appear in person or by agent or attorney at said hearing to present any all comments, objections, or remonstrance pertaining to the application to be considered thereat, which said application requests the placement of a mobile home: Because at this time the applicant is unable to construct a new home, by placing a mobile home on this property will permit her to have a reasonable living accommodation.

Witness my signature, this the 18th March 2022.

Ron Fedrick

Building Inspector

Publish Date: March 23, 2022