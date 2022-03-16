Notice and Public

Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of Union, Mississippi, has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the environment. The proposed project is to make improvements to the Town’s water system to increase the capacity with larger water lines.

The Town of Union has determined that it has no practicable alternative other than to approve this action. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

1. Improvements to existing water lines. The Town could not select alternative locations outside the floodplain for the project because the water system already exists. The Town determined that there were no alternative methods to accomplish the identical project objective because making these improvements is vital to the Town’s citizens. The improvements will not significantly alter the floodplain in any way.

2. Alternatives considered by the Town were:

a. Proceeding with the project as described above.

b. Taking no action to address the problem; and

c. Relocating the project to other impacted areas within the Town.

The Town determined that proceeding with the project as described above was the best available alternative to make the improvements necessary for to meet the needs of local residents.

3. No mitigation measures were identified through this review. In order to minimize the environmental impacts of this project, all practicable measures to reduce impacts on the floodplain will be taken during the construction phase of the project.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Union at the following address on or before March 31, 2022: P.O. Box 499, Newton, MS 39345, Attention: Brad Capps, Mayor.

Publish Date: March 23, 2022