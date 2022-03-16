NOMINATING NOTICE

Pursuant to the provision of Section 69-27-31, Mississippi Code 1972 Annotated, and the established procedures of the Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission, nominations will be accepted for the election of the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners for beats One, Two and Five until April 14, 2022. Nominating petition forms and election procedures may be obtained from the Newton County SWCD, 76 Little Rock-Decatur Road, Decatur, MS 39327.

Signed by Authority of the Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission as recorded in its minutes as of January 18, 2022.

Nick Ivy

Executive Director, MSWCC

Publish Date: March 23, 2022