IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas F. Scarborough, Deceased

Cause No. 22-CV-21

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 24th day of February 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of Thomas Scarborough, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 17th day of March, 2022.

Robert W. Canoy Jr.

Publish Date: March 23, 2022