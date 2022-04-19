SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 15, 2013, Richard L. Horton, an unmarried man executed a certain deed of trust to John H. Shows, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, its successors and assigns which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, State of Mississippi in Book 374 at Page 422; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated March 1, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 469 at Page 460; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Origins Bank, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on April 20, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the Main Front Door of the County Courthouse of Newton County, located at 92 West Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Newton County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Commencing at an iron pin marking the SW corner of the NE-1/4 of NE-1/4 of Section 4, Township 7 North Range 11 East, Newton County, Mississippi; thence run East for 393.76 feet to an iron pin; said point being the point of beginning of the herein parcel of land; thence run North 00 degrees 02 minutes 15 seconds East for 523.21 feet to an iron pin on the South right of way line of Willis Road; thence run North 78 degrees 12 minutes 38 seconds East for 203.03 feet along said South right of way line of Willis Road to an iron pin; thence run South 00 degrees 19 minutes 38 seconds East 564.24 feet to an iron pin; thence run South 89 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West for 202.31 feet back to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land is part of the NE-1/4 of NE-1/4 of Section 4, Township 7 North, Range 11 East, Newton County, Mississippi and contains 2.50 acres, more or less.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 18th day of March, 2022.

LLG MS LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

LOGS Legal Group LLP

1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

273 Willis Road

Decatur, MS 39327

21-027360

Publish Dates:

March 23, 2022, March 30, 2022, April 6, 2022, and April 13, 2022