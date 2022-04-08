Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc. will hold a public hearing in Newton County for the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG), Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Program (WX), and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The hearing will be held on April 8 at the Community Service Dept., located at 401 3rd Ave. in Newton at 10 a.m. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss changes for 2022. If you are interested in learning more about these programs offered in the county, please attend. For additional information, please contact Jacqueline Robinson at 601-683-2733.