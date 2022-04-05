IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF NEWTON COUNTY

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

OF MINOR A

CASE NO.: 22-AD-0001

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: ANDREA BARRETT

Last known location of Pullman, WA

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner seeking the adoption of Minor Child, D.E.B., II, a male born December 1, 2003 in Jackson, MS.

You are summonsed to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed with the Chancery Court of Newton County, MS on the 20th day of May, 2022 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Courthouse located in Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 24th day of March, 2022.

George T. Hayes

Chancery Clerk

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: S. Gressett, D.C.

Stephenson Law Offices, PLLC

Post Office Box 5673

Meridian, MS 39302

(601) 693-2246 (telephone)

(601) 693-2268 (facsimile)

stephensonfs@bellsouth.net

Publish Dates: April 6,

April 13 & April 20, 2022