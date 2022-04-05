IN THE CHANCERY COURT
OF NEWTON COUNTY
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION
OF MINOR A
CASE NO.: 22-AD-0001
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF NEWTON
TO: ANDREA BARRETT
Last known location of Pullman, WA
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner seeking the adoption of Minor Child, D.E.B., II, a male born December 1, 2003 in Jackson, MS.
You are summonsed to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed with the Chancery Court of Newton County, MS on the 20th day of May, 2022 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Courthouse located in Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 24th day of March, 2022.
George T. Hayes
Chancery Clerk
Newton County, Mississippi
BY: S. Gressett, D.C.
Stephenson Law Offices, PLLC
Post Office Box 5673
Meridian, MS 39302
(601) 693-2246 (telephone)
(601) 693-2268 (facsimile)
stephensonfs@bellsouth.net
Publish Dates: April 6,
April 13 & April 20, 2022