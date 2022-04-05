IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
NANCY F. ALEXANDER, DECEASED
JOHN FRANKLIN ALEXANDER, IV
PETITIONER NO.21-CV-180
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of March, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, John Franklin Alexander, IV, upon the Estate of Nancy F. Alexander, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
JOHN FRANKLIN ALEXANDER, IV
EXECUTOR
J. DOUGLAS SMITH
Attorney for Executor
81 West Broad St.
P. O. Box 567
Decatur, MS 39327
(601) 635-4444
Publish Dates: April 6,
April 13 & April 20, 2022