INVITATION FOR BIDS FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE NOTICE

Sealed bids will be received by the Newton County School District up to and no later than 10:00 a.m., April 26, 2022 for the right to cut and remove all timber, standing or down, designated for that purpose on:

Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 13 East Newton County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from Marc Krider, Mississippi Forestry Commission Office, Newton, Mississippi, phone number 601-624-4209.

The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

Publish Dates: April 6,

April 13 & April 20, 2022