NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 8, 2016, executed by ROBERT D HAMMOND, KATHLEEN C HAMMOND, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT C. RICHARDSON, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR THE CITIZENS BANK OF PHILADELPHIA , Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi filed and recorded February 9, 2016, in Deed Book 403, Page 374 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to ORIGIN BANK; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on May 4, 2022 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE S ½ OF S ½ OF SE ¼ OF NE 1/4 , SECTION 2, T6N, R11E, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD HIGHWAY 15; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST ALONG WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST ALONG WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; SAID IRON PIN ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 58 SECONDS WEST ALONG WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF OLD HIGHWAY 15 RUN WEST A DISTANCE OF 365.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 10 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 311.08 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 422.93 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL IS PART OF THE SE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ AND THE NE ¼ OF THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 2, T6N, R11E, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND CONTAINS 2.81 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2884 OLD HWY 15 ROAD, NEWTON, MS 39345. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

Publish Dates: April 6, April 13, April 20 & April 27, 2022