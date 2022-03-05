IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMES HARRIS ADDY
CAUSE NO.: 22-CV-39
JOSEPH ADDY AND
JULIE ADDY MITCHELL
PETITIONERS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 7th day of April, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Joseph Addy and Julie Addy Mitchell, upon the Estate of James Harris Addy, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
/s/ JOSEPH ADDY
JOSEPH ADDY
EXECUTOR
/s/ JULIE ADDY MITCHELLJULIE ADDY MITCHELL
EXECUTRIX
JASON A. MANGUM (MSB #99624)
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 85
Decatur, MS 39327
(601) 635-3432
jason@mangumlawfirm.com
ATTORNEY FOR
EXECUTOR/EXECUTRIX
Publish Dates: April 13,
April 20 & April 27, 2022