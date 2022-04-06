ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NEWTON COUNTY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the NEWTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT will receive SEALED BIDS VIA REVERSE AUCTION for the purchase of the following:

Bids will be received by an Electronic Reverse Auction Sealed Bidding Process administered by Southern Procurement Services at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids. Thereafter, bids will be taken under advisement and awarded accordingly.

A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by emailing vaughn@southernprocurement.com and requesting a complete bid package. The following must be placed in the Subject Line of the email:

Newton County Schools - Interactive Flat Panels

Vendors will then receive instructions as to how to register with Southern Procurement to receive a complete bid package. Please include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration. Registration with Southern Procurement and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.

Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity. Bid responses should be delivered to:

Vaughn Blaylock

Southern Procurement

vaughn@southernprocurement.com

DO NOT INCLUDE PRICING INFORMATION WITH YOUR SPECIFICATION RESPONSE. BIDS WILL ONLY BE TAKEN ONLINE AT THE APPOINTED TIME AND DATE.

Questions regarding these specifications shall be directed to Vaughn Blaylock, Southern Procurement.

No bid shall be withdrawn after the scheduled date and time of the beginning of the bidding event without the written consent of the Purchasing Entity. Within the limitations of Mississippi State Purchasing Law, the Purchasing Entity reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bids received, or to accept any bid which is deemed most favorable.

Specification Response Forms Due:

02 May 2022; 12:00 PM.

Bid Date: 03 May 2022; 10:00 AM

Publish Dates: April 13

& April 20, 2022