Auction
Ivey Self Storage will be auctioning the following units to settle outstanding debt in accordance with HB1138. The auction will take place May 14th, 2022 staring at 10:00. We will start in Hickory at the corner of Rose Rd and hwy 503, the, to Decatur at 16Access Road beside NC Sheriff's department, the finish at 118 Old Hwy 15 Loop, Newton MS 39345. Please feel free to call or text prior to auction to make sure it is still being held. James Stroud of Collinsville, Jerry Crowe of Decatur, Cynthia Pedan of Pearl, Yolunda Thigpen of Bay Springs.
Publish Dates: April 27 & May 4