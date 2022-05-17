NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF EXECUTOR TO CREDITORS OF BELINDA GILSTRAP

DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Executor of the estate of Belinda Gilstrap by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 22-35 upon the docket of said Court, on the 25th day of March, 2022, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on April 1, 2022, hereby gives notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 21st day of April, 2022.

/s/Audrey Maxine Kron

AUDREY MAXINE KRON

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: April 27,

May 4 & May 11, 2022