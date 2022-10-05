LEGAL NOTICE

The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V (MRHA V) will hold a public hearing to obtain comments on its FY 2022 PHA Annual Plan to be presented to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The hearing will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Housing Authority Central Office, 298 Northside Drive, Newton, Mississippi.

The FY 2022 PHA Annual Plan identifies basic goals and strategies over a five-year period as required by the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The FY 2022 PHA Annual Plan will be available for review and/or inspection by the public at the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V Central Office during business hours.

Ashiya Hawkins

Executive Director

Publish Dates: April 27

and May 4, 2022