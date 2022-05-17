IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF DANIEL ANDRE BARRY
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 22-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 11th day of April, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Daniel Andre Barry, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred. THIS the 12th day of April, 2022.
DARIN BILLHEIMER
Administrator of the Estate of Daniel Andre Barry, Deceased
OF COUNSEL:
WILLIAM R. RUFFIN
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 565
Bay Springs, MS 39422
Telephone No. (601) 764-4555
Facsimile No. (601) 764-2234
MSB# 5724
Publish Dates: April 27,
May 4 & May 11, 2022