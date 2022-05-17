IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF DANIEL ANDRE BARRY

DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 22-20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 11th day of April, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Daniel Andre Barry, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred. THIS the 12th day of April, 2022.

DARIN BILLHEIMER

Administrator of the Estate of Daniel Andre Barry, Deceased

OF COUNSEL:

WILLIAM R. RUFFIN

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 565

Bay Springs, MS 39422

Telephone No. (601) 764-4555

Facsimile No. (601) 764-2234

MSB# 5724

Publish Dates: April 27,

May 4 & May 11, 2022