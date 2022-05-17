NOTICE OF ELECTION
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 69-27-31, Mississippi Code 1972 Annotated, an election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to elect three (3) commissioners for the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District for beats 1, 2 & 5.
VOTING PLACE - TIME - LOCATION
Beat #: 1
Place: Addy’s Farm and Garden
From: 9:00 A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
Location: 341 Little Rock Decatur Road, Decatur, MS 39327
Beat #: 2
Place: Chesney Grocery
From: 9:00 A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
Location: 5913 Hwy. 494, Little Rock, MS 39337
Beat #: 3
Place: White’s Body Shop
From: 9:00 A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
Location: 212 Main St. Union, MS 39365
Beat #: 4
Place: NAPA Newton
From: 9:00 A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
Location: 322 N. Main St., Newton, MS 39345
Beat #: 5
Place: Trax Plus
From: 9:00 A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
Location: 9826 Hwy. 503, Hickory, MS 39332
Signed by Authority of the Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission as recorded in its minutes of January 18, 2022.
Nick Ivy
Executive Director, MSWCC
Publish Dates: April 27,
May 4 & May 11, 2022