IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: ESTATE OF JESSIE I. ROBINSON DECEASED

CAROLYN L. ROBINSON

EXECUTRIX

CAUSE NO. 21-cv-00018-RML

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

SUMMONS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST AS HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF JESSIE I. ROBINSON, DECEASED:

You have been made Respondents in the lawsuit filed in this Court by CAROLYN L. ROBINSON, Petitioner.

The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action seeking to have CAROLYN L. ROBINSON adjudicated and ordered by this Court to be the sole and only heir at law of JESSIE I. ROBINSON, Deceased, and to have the Last Will and Testament of JESSIE I. ROBINSON, adjudicated as valid and to have CAROLYN L. ROBINSON adjudicated as the sole Legatee of JESSIE I. ROBINSON and further adjudicated as the only person claiming any rights, title or interest to the estate of the Deceased, JESSIE I. ROBINSON, as fully set out in the Petition on file in the Chancery Court of Jackson County, Mississippi.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT ¬¬9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 24th DAY OF JUNE, 2022, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE NEWTON COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE, DECATUR, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire in care of Haidee Oppie Sheffield, Esq., 3103 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 14th day of APRIL, 2022.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR.

CHANCERY CLERK

BY: KIMBERLY HARRIS, D.C.

Publish Dates: April 27,

May 4 & May 11, 2022