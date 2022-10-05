PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION TO BID FOR

AN AGRICULTURAL LEASE

ON SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described Agricultural Land in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 10 East

39.00 acres, m/l located in the NE ¼ of NE ¼ of SW ¼; NW ¼ of NE ¼ of SW ¼; NE ¼ of NW ¼ of SW ¼; SE ¼ of NE ¼ of SW ¼, Newton County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease the lands described above for a Agricultural rights only for a period of 5 years may be filed with the Superintendent of Education located at 205 School Street, Newton Mississippi 39345, or send your sealed bid by mail to Newton Municipal School District, Post Office Box 150, Newton, Mississippi 39345, on or before 4:00 p.m. on the 9th day of May 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. This amount will be refunded if not the highest bid. The sealed bids submitted will be opened at 5:30 p.m. on the 9th day of April 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term or reject any and all bids less than $ 20.00 per acre but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Agricultural Lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Newton Municipal School District

Dr. Glenda Nickson

Superintendent

Publish Dates: April 27

& May 4, 2022