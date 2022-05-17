IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ROGER DAVID YORKS

DECEASED

NO. 20-233

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE HEIRSHIP OF

ROGER DAVID YORKS, DECEASED

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:

Any and all persons or parties who are interested in or claim any right, title or interest as heirs of Roger David Yorks, deceased, in his estate including, but not limited to, the unknown heirs-at-law of Roger David Yorks, if they be living and not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry and whose places of residence, post office and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown devisees, executors, administrators or legal representatives are not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, and whose places of residence, post offices, and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made defendants in the lawsuit filed in the Court by David Mabry, Petitioner in the Petition for Determination of Heirship of Roger David Yorks, deceased.

IF TO BE FOUND IN THIS COUNTY, to be and appear before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, of the Chancery Court of Newton County, at a court to be held at the Newton County Courthouse Decatur, Mississippi, therein on the 10th day of June, 2022, 9:00 a.m. next, then and there to show cause, if any they can why they should be declared to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of Roger David Yorks, deceased, according to law and further to do and suffer such things as shall be considered and ordered by the Court aforesaid in the premises, and have then and there this writ, with an endorsement thereon to the manner in which you shall have been served.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on the date and time as set forth hereinabove before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, in the Chancery Court of Newton County in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 21st day of April, 2022.

/s/ George Hayes

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, MS

BY:/s/ Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: April 27,

May 4 & May 11, 2022