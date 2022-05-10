NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Union Public School District will receive sealed bids for Depository of Funds for the Union Public School District in Central Office, located at 417 South Decatur Street, Union, MS 39365 until 10:00 am June 6, 2022, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

All bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Union Public School District Central Office, P.O. Box 445, Union, MS 39365 or hand delivered to 417 South Decatur Street, Union, MS 39365.

All bid envelopes shall be marked “DEPOSITORY OF FUNDS--BID #368”. If any envelope is not so marked, the Union Public School District has the right to accept and/or reject any bid contained therein.

All bid envelopes should contain the bidder’s name and mailing address on the face of the envelope and also specify the name of the bid item. The District will not be responsible for delays in the delivery of bids. It is solely the responsibility of the vendor that bids reach the Central Office on time. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected.

Specifications and bid information may be obtained from Union Public School District Central Office at 417 South Decatur Street, Union, MS 39365 during regular office hours.

Award shall be made to the proposer(s) whose proposal, conforming to the RFP, will be the most advantageous to the Union Public School District, considering price and other factors.

Publish Dates: May 11

& May 18, 2022