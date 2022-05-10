A public participation meeting for

Parents/Guardians of children with

disabilities who attend Newton Municipal School District to discuss the IDEA – Part B and Preschool Project Application

for the 2022 - 2023 school year

Will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022

From 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

And

From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

At the Office of Special Education.

All Center for Disease Control (CDC)

guidelines will be strictly followed

(mask-wearing, social distancing

and hand sanitizing).

For additional information, please contact:

Mrs. Natasha Porter

Director of Special Services

Newton Municipal School District

203 West 1st Street

Newton, MS 39345

601-683-3275 (Office); 601-357-0268 (Cell)

nmporter@nmsd.us (email)