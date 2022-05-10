A public participation meeting for
Parents/Guardians of children with
disabilities who attend Newton Municipal School District to discuss the IDEA – Part B and Preschool Project Application
for the 2022 - 2023 school year
Will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022
From 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
And
From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
At the Office of Special Education.
All Center for Disease Control (CDC)
guidelines will be strictly followed
(mask-wearing, social distancing
and hand sanitizing).
For additional information, please contact:
Mrs. Natasha Porter
Director of Special Services
Newton Municipal School District
203 West 1st Street
Newton, MS 39345
601-683-3275 (Office); 601-357-0268 (Cell)
nmporter@nmsd.us (email)