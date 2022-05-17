Are you concerned about your child’s

speech, learning, behavior, or development?

What is Child Find?

Child Find is a process required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to identify, locate, and evaluate all children from birth through 21 years of age who may have disabilities and may need early intervention or special education services. It is an ongoing process of public awareness activities and evaluations to ensure children with special needs can receive the help they need to succeed as early as possible.

How are children identified and located?

Anyone concerned about a child’s speech, learning, behavior, or development can make a Child Find request. A multidisciplinary evaluation team will meet with the family within 14 days to decide if an evaluation is needed. If so, written permission from the child’s parent is required before an evaluation is conducted.

What is a multidisciplinary evaluation?

A multidisciplinary evaluation will involve a series of observations and tests with the child and interviews with caregivers conducted by two or more specialists such as a speech language pathologist, a school psychologist, or a special educator. A written summary of this evaluation will be provided to the family and a meeting will be held to determine if the child needs special services.

Child Find Request

Multidisciplinary Evaluation

Team meets with the family

No testing needed or Multidisciplinary Evaluation

Who should I contact about

making a Child Find request?

For a child birth through two years, contact your local Health Dept. For a child three to twenty-one years, contact your local school district.

What should I bring to the meeting to determine if a multidisciplinary evaluation

is necessary?

Although you do not have to bring anything with you, any records or information you have that can assist you in describing your concerns about your child would be helpful.

For more information, contact: Mrs. Natasha Porter, Director of Special Education

nmporter@nmsd.us (email); 601-357-0268 (cell)

601-683-3275 (office); 601-683-3029 (fax)