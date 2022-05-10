STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALENE DONALD

DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 5th day of May, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Alene Donald, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 6th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Robert Michael Hines,Executor of the Estate of Alene Donald

deceased

Publish Dates: May 11,

May 18 & May 25