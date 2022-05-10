Office of Special Education

Request for Proposals

(RFP)For Student and

Staff Services

The Newton Municipal School District’s Office of Special Education is accepting proposals for the 2022-2023 school year for the following services: Occupational Therapy services; Physical Therapy services; Social Work services; Psychometrical/Psychological services; Orientation and Mobility services, Speech/Language Services; Consultative services and programmatic services (programs for creating and warehousing IEPs and programs for monitoring IEP progression) for students with disabilities and special education staff.

The purpose of this RFP is to provide a fair evaluation for all candidates.

The Newton Municipal School District’s Office of Special Education will negotiate contract terms upon selection. All contracts are subject to review and applicable projects will be awarded upon the signing of an agreement or contract, which outlines terms, scope, budget and other necessary items.

Interested parties should email proposals to Natasha Porter, Director of Special Education at nmporter@nmsd.us or mail proposals to P.O. Box 150 Newton, MS 39345 to the attention of Natasha Porter.

The deadline for submitting proposals will be Friday, June 3, by 3:00 p.m.

For questions and/or concerns, please contact the Office of Special Education at 601-683-3275 or by cellphone at 601-357-0268.

Publish Dates: May 11

& May 18, 2022