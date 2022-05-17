Mississippi Regional Housing Authority

INVITATION for BIDS

Surplus Office Furniture (desk, chairs, etc)

Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V (MRHA V) hereby solicits sealed bids for Surplus Furniture located at 298 Northside Drive, Newton, MS 39345

Prospective bidders have an opportunity to view the items being sold at the above address from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (except lunch 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.) week days until 1:30 P.M. May 19, 2022, at which time bidding is closed and all bids will be publicly opened.

Bid forms, identifying items are available for bidding purposes at the

MRHA V office.

Bid(s) must be submitted on the bid form (identification sheet), enclosed in a scaled envelope and labeled “Bid for Surplus Furniture”.

MRHA V reserves the right to reject any and all bids that it determines is less than reasonable.