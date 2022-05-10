ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2021 Wastewater Improvements

CDBG – PF GRANT

#1138-21-210-PF-01 TOWN OF HICKORY, MISSISSIPPI

Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Hickory , Mississippi, located at the Town Hall, 180 Jefferson Street, Hickory, MS 39332, until 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for supplying all labor and materials (as specified) necessary for construction of the 2021 Wastewater Improvements.

The work generally consists of, but is not limited to.

Raising of Lagoon Levy, Lift Station Rehabilitation, Disinfection, and related items.

The above general outline of features of the work does not in any way limit the responsibility of the Contractor to perform all work and furnish all plant, labor, equipment and materials required by the specifications and the drawings referred to therein.

Contract time shall be 120 consecutive calendar days from the effective date shown in the Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages will be assessed in the amount of the actual costs incurred for each consecutive calendar day beyond the specified contract time.

Special Damages: In addition to the amounts provided for liquidated damages, expenses and other losses, Contractor, in the event of such default, shall pay to the Owner the actual costs, expenses and other losses reasonably incurred by Owner.

Bidder must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi State Board of Public Contractors establishing his classification as to the value and type of construction on which he is authorized to bid.

Each Bidder shall write his Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the sealed envelope containing his proposal.

Proposals be submitted in duplicate, sealed and deposited with the Town of Hickory, Mississippi prior to the hour and date hereinbefore designated. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Each Bidder must submit with his proposal a separate attachment stating his qualifications to perform the work. The Statement of Qualifications shall list past projects of similar size and nature, a list of references with name and telephone number, a list of key personnel who will perform the work, and other information supporting the Bidder’s qualifications.

Awarding public contracts to non-resident Bidders will be on the same basis as the non-resident Bidder’s state awards contracts to Mississippi Contractors bidding under similar circumstances. In order to ensure that Mississippi’s so-called Golden Rule is followed state law requires a non-resident bidder to attach to his bid a copy of his resident state’s current laws pertaining to such state’s treatment of non-resident contractors.

Each Bidder must deposit with his proposal, a Bid Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to five percent of his bid, payable to the Town of Hickory, Mississippi, as bid security.

Bidders shall also submit a current financial statement, if requested, by the Town of Hickory, Mississippi.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond and Performance Bond each in the amount of 100 percent of the contract amount. Contract Drawings, Contract Specifications, Instructions to Bidders and Bidders Proposal Forms are on file and open to public inspection in the office of the Clerk of Town of Hickory, Mississippi. Copies of the Instructions to Bidders, Bid Forms, Contract Drawings and Contract Specifications may be procured at the office of Fontaine Engineering, LLC at 107 E. Donald Street, Suite 9 Quitman, MS 39355, (601) 776-8910: between 8:00AM and 4:00PM, Local Time, Monday through Thursday, upon payment of $250.00 for each set, which will not be refunded. Checks are to be made payable to Fontaine Engineering, LLC.

The work to be performed under this contract is subject to the requirements of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended 12 U.S.C. 1701u (Section 3). CDBG regulations governing the grant require that, to the greatest extent feasible, opportunities for contracting, subcontracting, training and employment arising in connection with this CDBG project will be extended to Section 3 businesses and Section 3 residents.

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.

The Town of Hickory is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Hickory hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in an contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.

The Town of Hickory reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities therein.

BY: Honorable Carolyn Burks

Mayor

Town of Hickory, Mississippi

Dates of Publication: May 18

& May 25, 2022