IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF NEWTON COUNTY

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: R.L.W., A MINOR, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MATTHEW LEE PUTNAM, PETITIONER

VS. CASE NO.: 21-cv-177

VENORA GRAHAM AND ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, RESPONDENTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE UNKNOWN FATHER OF MINOR CHILD BORN TO VENORA ANN (WILSON) GRAHAM IN 2013

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by MATTHEW LEE PUTNAM, Petitioner, who seeks Termination of Parental Rights of the natural parents of the minor.

A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 22nd day of July 2022. You are hereby notified that you should personally appear before the Scott County Chancery Court in Forest, MS on the 22nd day of July at 9 o’clock. To show cause and defend against said complaint as to why relief should not be granted.

In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be issued against you for the money or other things in demand in the complaint, petition, or motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 13th day of May 2022.

George T. Hayes, Jr.

Chancery Clerk

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: Suzanne Gressett

Publish Dates: May 25, June 1,

and June 8, 2022