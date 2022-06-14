IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NEWTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY

MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND MERCEDES LA’NYAH RIDLEY, JERMARQUS DONMONIC ROBINSON, OMARION D’WYNE ROBINSON, AND DARREN MICHAEL ROBINSON, MINORS, BY AND THROUGH THEIR NEXT FRIEND,

MARCUS D. DAVENPORT

PETITIONERS VS.

CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-CV-00161

RENETTE MARIE ROBINSON AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and Mercedes La’nyah Ridley, Jermarqus Donmonic Robinson, Omarion D’wyne Robinson, and Darren Michael Robinson, minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minors and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minors be placed with the Newton County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. ON THE 13TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE NEWTON COUNTY CHANCERY COURT AT 27 W. 8TH AVENUE, BAY SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 20th day of May 2022.

NEWTON COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Prepared By:

Kathleen Cook, MSB# 102398

Special Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

Post Office Box 220

Jackson, MS 39205

Telephone No. (601)359-4329

Email: Kathleen.Cook@ago.ms.gov

Publish Dates: May 25,

June 1 & June 8, 2022