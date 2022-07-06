IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMMY THOMPSON, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 21-CV-105

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF HINDS

TO: All persons claiming to be an heir at law or descendant of Jammy Thompson, Deceased, who are unknown after diligent inquiry; and All persons who claim any right, title or interest in the Estate of Jammy Thompson, Deceased, who are unknown after diligent inquiry.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Mary Jane Thompson, seeking to establish the heirs at law of Jammy Thompson, Deceased. Respondents other than you in this action are: UNKNOWN

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 24th day of June, 2022, at the Newton County Chancery Courthouse, located at 92 W. Broad St., Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in this Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 9th day of May, 2022.

Honorable George T. Hayes

Newton County Chancery Clerk

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, D.C

Requested By:

Robert B. Ogletree

Esq. (MSB #10427)

Robert B. Ogletree, PLLC

1640 Lelia Drive, Ste. 105

Jackson, MS 39216

Telephone: 601-345-2900

Facsimile: 601-300-3131

rbogletree@gmail.com

Publish Dates: May 18,

May 25 & June 1