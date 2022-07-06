IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMMY THOMPSON, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 21-CV-105
RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF HINDS
TO: All persons claiming to be an heir at law or descendant of Jammy Thompson, Deceased, who are unknown after diligent inquiry; and All persons who claim any right, title or interest in the Estate of Jammy Thompson, Deceased, who are unknown after diligent inquiry.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Mary Jane Thompson, seeking to establish the heirs at law of Jammy Thompson, Deceased. Respondents other than you in this action are: UNKNOWN
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 24th day of June, 2022, at the Newton County Chancery Courthouse, located at 92 W. Broad St., Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in this Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 9th day of May, 2022.
Honorable George T. Hayes
Newton County Chancery Clerk
BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, D.C
Requested By:
Robert B. Ogletree
Esq. (MSB #10427)
Robert B. Ogletree, PLLC
1640 Lelia Drive, Ste. 105
Jackson, MS 39216
Telephone: 601-345-2900
Facsimile: 601-300-3131
rbogletree@gmail.com
Publish Dates: May 18,
May 25 & June 1