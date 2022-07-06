Manufacturing Manager, Technical (ESCO Group LLC, Newton, MS):

Plan, direct, & coordinate the functional areas of foundry, including castings rigging, pattern changes, & process control, & manage the work activities of technical personnel & local support for manufacturing metallurgy products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications. Reqs: Bach. Deg. in mech. eng., manufacturing eng., or rel. field +10 yrs. rel. work exp. in metallurgical manufacturing in a foundry environment. In lieu of a Bach. Deg., employer will accept 2 add’l yrs. of rel. work exp. in metallurgical manufacturing in a foundry environment. Must have willingness + ability to travel 5% domestically. Please apply: Interested applicants must apply through https://weir.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/Weir_External_Careers & search for requisition number R0010384. Should you have any difficulty in applying for this position through our website, please contact Mark.Doucette@mail.weir for assistance in the application process.

6/1