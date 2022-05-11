IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS NICHOLAS ROWLEY

DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2016-NO 377

BLANCHE NELL ROWLEY

PETITIONER

PETITIONER SUMMONS

(SERVICE BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI TO: THE UNKNOWN OR KNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST AS HEIRS-AT-LAW OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS NICHOLAS ROWLEY, DECEASED:

You have been made defendants in the proceedings filed in this Court by Blanche Nell Rowley, whose address is c/o Joshua W. Stover, Burr & Forman LLP, The Pinnacle at Jackson Place, 190 E. Capitol Street, Suite M-100, Jackson, Mississippi 39201. The Petition filed by Blanche Nell Rowley is a civil action to probate the Intestate Estate and to determine the heirs-at-law of Thomas Nicholas Rowley, who died on or about May 20, 2014. Petitioner seeks to have adjudicated as sole and only heir-at-law of Thomas Nicholas Rowley: his wife, Blanche Nell Rowley. The Petitioner knows of no other heirs-at-law after diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Petitioner and the Petitioner cannot ascertain the place of residence, street address or post office address or otherwise, of the unknown heirs-at-law. The Petitioner would further show that unknown heirs-at-law of Decedent may be nonresident citizens of the State of Mississippi or not to be found in Mississippi after diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Petitioner. The Petitioner knows of no other persons claiming any right, title or interest to the property of the Estate of the Deceased, and that the within named persons should be determined by this Court to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of the Deceased. In compliance with Section 13-3-25, and Section 13-3-27 of the Mississippi Code Annotated, of 1972 (as amended) and Rule 4 of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure, the Petitioner requests the clerk of court to issue process by publication to any and all unknown heirs and unknown parties in interest whether residents of Mississippi or nonresidents of Mississippi Claiming to be the heirs-at-law of the Deceased. You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading, but you can do so if you wish. The attorney in this cause is Joshua W. Stover, Burr & Forman LLP, The Pinnacle at Jackson Place, 190 East Capitol Street, Suite M-100, Jackson, Mississippi 39201. A hearing will be held on this matter in the Chancery Court of Scott County, at 100 E. 1st Street, Forest, Mississippi, on the 22nd day of July, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. next, then and there to determine the heirs-at-law, and further to do such things as shall be considered and ordered by the court in the premises.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court on this the 31st day of May 2022.

George T. Hayes

By: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR. CHANCERY CLERK

NEWTON COUNTY

CHANCERY COURT

P.O. BOX 68

DECATUR, MISSISSIPPI 39327

Publish Dates: June 8,

June 15 & June 22